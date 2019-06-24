Number of girls going into initiation has gone down

Fewer women are going to initiation schools compared to the past, traditional masters have revealed.

In Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, young women have taken pride in going to initiation schools every winter season to be in isolation as they prepare for womanhood but some have defied the practice.

Maidens initiation master Makgolo Chiloane said Komaya Mapulana was set up years ago to groom young women into adult womanhood and preparing them for marriage life.

"We have fewer number of young women going to initiation now," Chiloane.

She added it was worse for girls living in towns and cities. While young women end up in urban areas to pursue tertiary education and jobs, Chiloane said in some instances the trend is unwittingly initiated by parents

"Parents go seek jobs in the cities where they set up new lives. Their children later follow them there and end up losing touch with customs."

Although many may defy traditions because of modernity, she said traditions were still largely practiced.

Chiloane said young women initiates go into "isolation to be taken out of their comfort zone and toughened".