Four arrested as two Gauteng testing stations permanently closed

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the permanent closure of two Gauteng vehicle-testing stations following fraud and corruption allegations.

The deregistration of the Orlando and Viking testing stations follows investigations and subsequent arrests of three motor vehicle examiners by the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit last year. A clerk was also arrested.

"An examiner and a clerk from Viking testing station were arrested on allegations that they had fraudulently certified an Opel Corsa bakkie to be roadworthy, whereas the vehicle was never presented for a roadworthy test and was not in a roadworthy condition to be certified as such," the RTMC said in a statement.