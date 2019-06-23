Woman killed as lift 'fails' in Joburg highrise building

A woman believed to be in her 40s was killed when a lift 'failed' in a highrise building in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said the lift had ascended rapidly and came to a stop above the 26th floor of the building.

In a tweet earlier, he said the cable had allegedly snapped and that the lift had "shot up 26 floors".