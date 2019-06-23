Cops seize nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in couches in Pretoria flat

Police have seized nearly 1,000 rounds of state-issued ammunition in a raid on a Pretoria flat on Sunday afternoon.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands the raid came after a tip-off from a police informant that the ammunition - which is SAPS-issued 9mm and R5 bullets - was being stored in a flat in Wonderboompoort.

A police squad, including members of the National Intervention Unit - stormed the two-storey block of flats on Sunday.