More than 120 people arrested in Joburg as police pounce on wanted suspects

More than 120 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, armed robbery, fraud, rape, assault and house breaking have been netted in police operations conducted in the Johannesburg area.

The operations were carried out in Alexandra, Yeoville, Soweto and Johannesburg Central on Thursday and Friday.

Police said the suspects would appear at various magistrates’ courts on Monday.

“The operations aimed at tracing suspects that are on the run from the law in Gauteng were led by the MEC for community safety in Gauteng, Ms Faith Mazibuko, together with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, and comprised of various law enforcement agencies.