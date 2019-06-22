Kruger Park officials confident that gang targeting tourists has 'moved on'

Tour operators in Mpumalanga have been warned by police that robbers are targeting tourists and holidaymakers along the Hazyview/Graskop Road.

But the local tourism board say they have identified the problem and are working with police in the area to ensure that a spate of robberies that have plagued the area in recent weeks cease.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhemba confirmed four separate incidents last week where tourists on their way to Graskop, Sabi, Hazyview and White River were robbed by men who ether looked like tour guides or, in some instances, like traffic police.

Chris Harvie, a representative of the Kruger Lowveld tourism industry, said they had identified a small white sedan, with missing number plates, as the vehicle used by the robbers.

He said there were in fact five different incidents in four days last week but stressed that the robberies were an unusual occurrence and should not be touted as ongoing crime.

"[The robberies] are isolated and we have identified a gang operating in Graskop. We are working with the local police and have motivated for extra police patrols. So there is a huge police presence and we believe the gang has moved on."

According to Harvie, tourists were robbed of their valuables like money and laptops on their way to their holiday destinations. One group had their passports stolen.

Bhemba said: "Tourists have reported some [robbers] wearing reflective vests, they thought they were being stopped by traffic police."

Harvie said the robbers would, in some instances, drive up to the tourists and indicate that their tyre was flat, or that there was an issue with the car. When the car stopped they were robbed.