Over 200 female pupils rushed to Limpopo hospital following stomach cramps

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 21 June 2019 - 14:51
Schooling on Friday came to a halt at a winter camp when 200 Motse Maria High School pupils complained about stomach cramps.
More than 200 pupils of an all-girls' school in Limpopo have been taken to various hospitals after complaining of stomach cramps.

"More than 200 girl learners from Motse Maria High School have been rushed to hospitals around Polokwane after complaining of cramps and discomfort in their stomachs,” said the Limpopo department of education.

The school is in Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane.

The department said the girls were boarders at the school and were attending a winter enrichment camp organised by the school for grades 10-12. 

“We can confirm that all learners are stable and are receiving the necessary attention at these medical facilities,” the department said.

