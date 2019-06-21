North West 'flouted' tender rules when awarding airport contract to SA Express

North West community safety and transport management CFO Kutlwano Phatudi told the state capture inquiry on Friday how procurement processes were flouted during the appointment of SA Express as an operator at two of its airports.

She said the lucrative 2014 contract to operate at the Mafikeng and Pilanesburg airports were not put out to tender because government officials in the province decided on the airline beforehand.

Phatudi said she attended a meeting in 2014 with heads of department (HODs) and MECs from her own department as well as the North West's department of tourism, the provincial treasury and then-premier Supra Mahumapelo's office.

The meeting was held at Sun City. There, the officials were shown a presentation for the renewal of the province's two airports.