A pastor from Thabazimbi in Limpopo has been arrested after the 51-year-old allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl‚ having “taken her to a river to receive healing”.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the child had been lured away from her home by the pastor‚ who told her mother he was engaging in a prayer session with her.

“It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the victim's house at about 4.30pm (on June 17) for a prayer session and then told the victim's mother that the girl was sick.”

“He further claimed the girl should go with him to the nearest river to receive healing‚” Ngoepe said.

The child’s mother became concerned when she did not return home. Her father went to look for her‚ only to discover his daughter “half-naked‚ running and screaming for help”.