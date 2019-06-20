Tweet changes single mom's life

When Thabisa Xhelithole's electricity meter ran dry, she desperately appealed on social media for help keeping the lights on.

She could never have expected thousands of rands worth of electricity vouchers would be sent to her by Twitter users around the country.

The cash-strapped 33-year-old single mother of two from Cape Town tweeted a photo of her empty electricity meter, and shortly afterwards saw her tweet begin circulating and garnering the attention of people wanting to lend a hand.

"That day was Sunday morning and I didn't have electricity because I was out of money. My salary is less than R4,000 a month," she said.

"In the location, R10 will last you a day. I appealed to community and my neighbours but I was worried to go around asking because I didn't know how they would look at me," she said.