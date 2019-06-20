Family wants truth after 36 years

Nokuthula Simelane's family is getting ready to find out the truth behind her disappearance 36 years ago.

The trial of four former apartheid security branch officers implicated in Simelane's disappearance is set to start in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on August 8.

Simelane's sister Thembi Simelane-Nkadimeng spoke to Sowetan this week about the family's apprehension ahead of the trail.

"It is tough; it is painful, but the ultimate closure that we are seeking is worth the sweat and tears. As a family, we applied for the order which clearly explains the last days of Nokuthula's life," said Simelane-Nkadimeng.

"Our view, which is supported by the work of our private investigator Frank Dutton, is that she was captured by the special branch police officers, held captive for about six to eight weeks, brutally tortured and subsequently killed.

"My sister has been missing for more than 36 years now. The road to prosecution has been a long and painful one.

"My family was forced to take matters into its own hands by conducting its own investigations for years, to push for a legal action."

According to Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) records, Simelane, who was a member of Umkhonto weSizwe, was tortured on a farm in the North West in 1983. She has not been seen since then.