SA Defence Force will send high-level team to Mozambique after shooting

The SA Defence Force (SANDF) is expected to send a high-level team to Mozambique to interact with authorities following a shooting incident with the country's border police.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed in a statement on Monday that shots were fired in the area of Ndumo‚ east of Farazella‚ along the SA-Mozambique border at around 4pm on Sunday.

He described the contact as a "shooting incident".

"Our soldiers were conducting a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred‚" Mgobozi said.