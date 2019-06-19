Road safety a 'national crisis', AA tells new transport minister Fikile Mbalula

The country's poor road safety record, ineffective law enforcement and the need to introduce safer cars are some of the critical challenges that new transport minister Fikile Mbalula should focus on.

These are the areas that the Automobile Association (AA) has identified in an open letter to Mbalula last week, and which it released to the public on Wednesday.

The AA said road safety remains one of the biggest problems facing the country's transport system.

The AA said in the past 10 years about 135,000 people had died on the country's roads.

"This is a national crisis that requires massive attention, or another 135,000 people will certainly die in the next decade. And it requires a complete rethink on the way road safety is approached in SA."

The AA said 2020 was the end of the UN's Decade of Action for Road Safety, the campaign which sought to reduce by half the number of road deaths in countries.

The association said the figures for SA showed the country had failed to achieve those goals.