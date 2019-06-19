Four security guards denied bail for "revenge" murder.

Four of the seven Limpopo-based security officers who were arrested on Monday for murder and attempted murder were denied bail when they appeared in the Senwabarwana magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The security guards working for Africa Security Reaction were arrested after they allegedly acted in revenge for the killing of their colleague. The other three were not linked to the incident and were therefore set free

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said cases against the four guards, identified as Thabo Masilo, 26, from Montecarlo in Durban, Khetha Ngobese, 45, and Sthembiso Hlabisa, 30, both from Bendor in Polokwane, and Isaac Malema, 43, from Mohodi village in Senwabarwana, were postponed to June 21 for further police investigations and for a formal bail application.

Their arrest follows an incident in which the guards allegedly received a report that one of their own was shot, killed and robbed by a an identified man in the Senwabarwana area on Monday at around 7am.

Ngoepe said without reporting the matter to the police, the guards then “immediately” went out to trace a man believed to have been responsible for the killing of their colleague.