Arrest lawless drivers - Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula yesterday waged war against road carnage and announced that the working hours of traffic officers in Limpopo will be extended.

The announcement follows the long weekend deaths of 45 people in parts of the province.

Speaking to scores of traffic officers in Polokwane, Mbalula said if they were on duty at 10pm, the horrible accident between a bus and minibus, which claimed the lives of 24 people on Sunday, could have been prevented.

He said: "There are more than 200 traffic officers who will be added in the system in the next financial year. We want officers on the ground for 24 hours. People drive recklessly because they know there are no officers after 10pm.

"Look at the accident which happened on the R81, it happened after 10pm and young lives were lost. Traffic officers must be on the ground, don't hide yourselves."

He said the war against road fatalities should be everyone's responsibility.