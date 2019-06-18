No helicopters or new helipads for Gupta wedding: Indian high court

The wedding of Ajay Gupta’s son Suryakant is set to take place from June 18 to 20 and the wedding of Atul Gupta’s son Shashank wedding will take place from June 20 to 22.

The court also directed the state pollution control board to monitor the wedding for possible environmental damage and ordered that the Gupta brothers should deposit about Rs 5 crore (R10.4m) before the wedding to restore the venue after possible environmental damage.

It argued that the Gupta brothers' could return to SA after the wedding and would then be out of Indian jurisdiction‚ although any money left over from the deposit would be refunded.

The Gupta brothers hail from Saharanpur in India and currently live in Dubai.

The Times of India reported that the Gupta’s legal representative‚ TS Bindra‚ argued the brothers have the necessary permission and asked the deposit be reduced to Rs 2 crore (R4.18m).