Cop arrested, charged with murder after 2016 gang shooting in Westbury
Gauteng police have arrested one of their own after the officer was linked to a gang shooting during the murder trial of Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown, also known as Finch.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the 47-year-old officer was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The officer was charged with murder and attempted murder.
Makhubele said the officer is linked to an incident in April 2016, when two people were shot outside Agatha Flats in Newclare. He said one of the victims had noticed a marked police car with two gang members sitting in the back seat.
"The police vehicle stopped out of sight. As they looked up, the two Varador gang members who were in the police vehicle came toward them. Both suspects were armed with handguns and started shooting at the victims," said Makhubele.
Reagan Jacobs died at the scene and another person was wounded.
Brown, who is believed to be the leader of the Varados gang in Westbury, is applying for bail in the Johannesburg magistrate's court this week. He is appearing alongside his co-accused Christopher Charles. They are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Residents of Westbury have been living in fear amid a turf war between rival gangs in their suburb.
One of the alleged leaders of the notorious Fast Guns, Keenan Ebrahim, has also since appeared in court on a murder charge.