Cop arrested, charged with murder after 2016 gang shooting in Westbury

Gauteng police have arrested one of their own after the officer was linked to a gang shooting during the murder trial of Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown, also known as Finch.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the 47-year-old officer was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The officer was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Makhubele said the officer is linked to an incident in April 2016, when two people were shot outside Agatha Flats in Newclare. He said one of the victims had noticed a marked police car with two gang members sitting in the back seat.