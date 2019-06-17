'This is the end': driver as elephant charges car in Kruger National Park

"This is the end."

That is what Marianne Kuehnast thought as an elephant charged towards her vehicle in the Kruger National Park.

"We were caught between the elephant in front and the [Toyota] Fortuner behind [us]. I kept on trying to reverse and hit the Fortuner," she told SowetanLIVE via email on Monday.

The incident, which happened about 10km south of Tshokwane on Thursday, ended with the front of the vehicle being squashed. She shared pictures of the damage on Facebook to warn other safari-goers how "things can go very wrong, very quickly".

She said a herd of elephant was crossing the road and a car ahead managed to "sneak" past the herd. Kuehnast was travelling with her mother in a Nissan Qashqai.

"[It was] probably [a] breeding herd as little babies were also seen. We kept a good distance from them and allowed them to cross. One medium-sized female broke away from the herd and came charging the car head-on," Kuehnast wrote.