Gauteng holidaymakers flock to KZN as winter holiday season begins

Gauteng holidaymakers began their annual trek to the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday as schools shut for the winter vacation period.

According to the N3 Toll Concession - which manages the toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Heidelberg in Gauteng - 1,370 KZN-bound cars per hour passed through the Mooi Plaza between 5pm and 6pm on Friday.

The company put its road rehabilitation and upgrade projects on the N3 toll route on hold for the Youth Day long weekend in anticipation of high traffic volumes.

"N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is currently busy with two road rehabilitation and upgrade projects on the N3 Toll Route – from Cedara to Nottingham Road; and along Van Reenen’s Pass.