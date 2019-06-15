South Africa

Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

By AFP - 15 June 2019 - 11:51
Caster Semenya reacts after winning in the women's 2000m race during the France on June 11, 2019 at the Jean-Delbert stadium in Montreuil, Paris.
Image: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not run her specialist 800m distance at Rabat on Sunday despite having received an invitation to do so, in the latest twist of her bitter court battle over gender rules.

"She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat," organiser Alain Blondel told AFP.

Semenya was cleared to take part in the Diamond League meeting after Switzerland's top court rejected an IAAF request to re-impose rules obliging her to lower her testosterone before competing in certain events.

Organisers of the Morocco event had initially refused to allow the South African to take part but on Friday they "confirmed her invitation".

