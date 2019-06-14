Nurses at Motherwell Community Health Centre in Port Elizabeth have staged a sit-in since Monday. They are demanding that security at the facility be improved.

The sit-in by about 100 people follows a patient attacking a nurse on Saturday. The nurse was treating the patient’s stab wound. After attacking the nurse‚ he also attacked two security guards who came to help when they heard her screaming. The patient was then arrested.

A nurse who asked not to be named said working night shift was a challenge. “We have a life-threatening situation at this facility because of patients who come here drunk‚ and most of them are aggressive. The department should allow security guards in when we are attending to people who are drunk‚” she said.

But Department of Health provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the attack did not happen because of relaxed security.

He said because of the confidential nature of health worker-patient interactions‚ the department could not place security guards inside consulting rooms and operating theatres.

Kupelo did‚ however‚ say that the department had a duty to protect everyone on its premises and it would continue to ensure a safe environment for staff and patients.