Patients hold staff hostage as they wait for ambulance

Two Soweto residents held Johannesburg city health officials hostage on Friday at the Protea South Clinic in Soweto, demanding to be treated.

Staff reportedly remained at the clinic after 4pm on Friday as they waited for an ambulance to move a patient to a nearby hospital.

"Though they were still at the clinic, they could not allow new patients to arrive as it was already past the official closing time," City of Johannesburg health and social development MMC Mpho Phalatse said in a statement on Friday evening.

The clinic offers primary healthcare on weekdays from 7.30am to 4pm and partners with the Chiawelo Community Health Centre (CHC) which offers round-the-clock healthcare service.