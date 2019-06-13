South Africa

Limpopo pupil faces culpable homicide after crashing into group of learners

By Peter Ramothwala - 13 June 2019 - 10:29
The tree against which 14-year-old Koketso Rahlane was rammed into outside his school.
The tree against which 14-year-old Koketso Rahlane was rammed into outside his school.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A Limpopo pupil who allegedly drove into a group of learners killing one and injuring several others is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Thursday on several charges that include culpable homicide. 

Limpopo police said the 18-year-old from Ga-Motupa was arrested with his father, aged about 54.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident claimed the life of 14-year-old Koketso Faholane while several other pupils were admitted to hospital. Some are still recovering from their injuries at home.

"The 18-year-old suspect will be facing charges of culpable homicide, driving an unroadworthy motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a valid drivers licence.

His father, the owner of the vehicle, will be facing a charge of permitting a person to drive a motor vehicle knowing that he does not have a valid drivers licence," Ngoepe said, adding that police investigations were continuing.

READ MORE:

Limpopo pupil's leg amputated after crash

A 14-year-old boy who was among a group of nine pupils who survived a horrific crash that claimed the life of their schoolmate has lost his leg.
News
2 hours ago

Accident that claimed pupil's life in Limpopo saddens Fikile Mbalula

The minister of transport has expressed sadness after a pupil died when a car crashed into him. Koketso Rahlane, the grade 8 pupil, died while ...
News
5 days ago

Pupil dies after being crushed against tree

A grade 8 pupil has been killed while eight others are injured after an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X