Limpopo pupil faces culpable homicide after crashing into group of learners

A Limpopo pupil who allegedly drove into a group of learners killing one and injuring several others is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Thursday on several charges that include culpable homicide.

Limpopo police said the 18-year-old from Ga-Motupa was arrested with his father, aged about 54.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident claimed the life of 14-year-old Koketso Faholane while several other pupils were admitted to hospital. Some are still recovering from their injuries at home.

"The 18-year-old suspect will be facing charges of culpable homicide, driving an unroadworthy motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a valid drivers licence.

His father, the owner of the vehicle, will be facing a charge of permitting a person to drive a motor vehicle knowing that he does not have a valid drivers licence," Ngoepe said, adding that police investigations were continuing.