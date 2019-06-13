Land issue is resulting in unnecessary tension: Zulu king Zwelithini tells KZN cabinet

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has thrown down the gauntlet to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, stating that the sensitive issue of traditional leadership and land can still be resolved through negotiations rather than the courts.

Zwelithini was speaking at his Osuthu royal palace in Nongoma in northern KZN where the newly appointed provincial cabinet ministers were officially introduced to him by premier Sihle Zikalala.

The king said he was a forthright person who called a spade a spade.

"I'm going to say it to you who are here in front of me. It might happen that you like ubukhosi (traditional leadership) but you didn't fully understand how it works. This made you do some mistakes that could be resolved through negotiations. This is a good start to sit down and correct each other," he said.

He was referring to the issue of the installation of some of the traditional leaders which was challenged by the provincial government as illegitimate. He also referred to a court case between the Ingonyama Trust, which administers tribal land on his behalf, and the eThekwini municipality over the collection of rates from tribal land.