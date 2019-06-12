South Africa

North West plans hero's welcome for Comrades Marathon winner

By Boitumelo Tshehle - 12 June 2019 - 13:24
Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi poses with his three daughters after winning the men's race in Durban on June 9 2019.
Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi poses with his three daughters after winning the men's race in Durban on June 9 2019.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi is expected to get a heroes welcome when he returns to his hometown of Mahikeng, North West, on Wednesday afternoon. Mothibi, who hails from Magogoe village, won the 94th race in Durban on Sunday.

Arts and culture spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe said Mothibi will be joined by other marathon participants from the province during a parade in a bus on Wednesday afternoon. Top provincial government officials are also expected to attend.

The parade will start at at Mmabatho and proceed to town in Mahikeng and then ending at Mothibi's home in Magogoe. Sebolecwe said the bus will then drive back to extension 38 where a formal welcome ceremony will commence.

Education and sports development MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela, who will be part of the tour, said the province was now known for its dominance in the Comrades Marathon. “Mothibi is a star worth to be celebrated and young learners will be motivated and inspired by his performance” Matsemela said.

Edward Mothibi aces it for Mahikeng folks

Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi wanted to finish in the top 10 of the race.
Sport
2 days ago

Comrades Marathon winner Mothibi intends to pay off his house with his winnings

Edward Mothibi's first act of financial prudence after winning his first Comrades Marathon at the weekend is paying off the house he bought last year.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X