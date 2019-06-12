Mxolisi Nxasana was 'headhunted' by Jacob Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley for NDPP job

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana has admitted that the manner in which he was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma was somewhat irregular - he was neither interviewed for the job nor was a background check done until after he assumed office at the National Prosecuting Authority.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Nxasana recalled how Zuma's legal adviser Michael Hulley was the one who approached him with the offer of the NDPP position in 2013.

"I received a call from Michael Hulley, who was former president Jacob Zuma’s legal adviser, who wanted to see me. I obliged, and he came over to see me at my office in Durban. He told me he was looking for a candidate to fill the position of NDPP as he was mandated by Zuma," Nxasana said.