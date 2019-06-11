South Africa

Teacher shot dead by gunman who walked into KwaZulu-Natal school

By Staff Reporter - 11 June 2019 - 12:03
A teacher was shot and killed at a KZN school.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A teacher died after multiple bullets were fired at him by a gunman during school hours on Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old male teacher was walking down a passage at the Folweni school when the gunman entered the premises and fired multiple shots him.

Bullets struck the teacher in the head and abdomen‚ said Netcare 911's spokesman Shawn Herbst.

He said paramedics were called out to the school at about 9am.

"Paramedics arrived on scene and had assessed the man‚ but unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he was declared deceased."

The school has been quarantined by the Folweni SAPS‚ who are on scene‚ said Herbst.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS.

- TMG Digital

