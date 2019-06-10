Son fights security company for late mother's estate

Livhuwani Matamela has vowed to fight to the bitter end to ensure he gets everything that rightfully belongs to his dead mother.

Matamela, 36, said he was appointed as the executor of his deceased mother's estate after she died in 2013, leaving him with his two younger siblings now aged 30 and 32 respectively.

His mother, Rose Takanani Matamela, held shares in a company and has not been paid dividends from 2013 until now, he said.

While sorting out her estate, he discovered that she held 10% member's interest of Gwala Security close corporation, he said.

His mother used to get a 10% payment that was deposited into her bank account.

He traced these shares to Calson Nemaridili, the owner of Gwala Security, who confirmed that his mother was a shareholder, Matamela said.

Matamela said Nemaridili promised to give him all the required documents to deal with his mother's estate but did not.

Instead, he said Nemaridili changed the company from a closed corporation to proprietary limited and removed his mother from the list of shareholders.

He believes that his mother's estate would be more than R250,000 if Nemaridili could issue him with his mother's shareholder certificate.

"Judging by the amounts paid into her bank account, she would have received over R250,000 by now," Matamela said.