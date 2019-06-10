KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala throws book at party leaders after social media spats

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala has lambasted party leaders for using social media to air their differences instead of using internal party structures to resolve them.

Delivering his hard-hitting closing remarks at the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla in Empangeni on Monday, Zikalala said leaders who undermined internal party platforms should be brought to book.

"We’re revolutionaries and not celebrities. When we differ we should not differ on Facebook or Twitter but we should differ inside the house. Leaders who undermine internal platforms must be brought to book," he said.

Zikalala’s remarks followed a public spat which played out on social media last week after a media briefing by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about what he called a decision by the ANC lekgotla to expand the Reserve Bank’s mandate. Magashule was publicly contradicted by the ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, and finance minister Tito Mboweni.