Suspect arrested for assassination attempt on SABC executive

By SowetanLIVE - 08 June 2019 - 14:26
SABC headquarters in Auckland Park.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempt on the life of SABC chief audit executive Thami Zikode, Gauteng police confirmed on Saturday.

Three suspects were still being sought by police, Captain Mavela Masondo told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

 Police also recovered a firearm with ammunition and the suspects’ abandoned getaway car.

“The firearm was recovered at the scene and the getaway vehicle was recovered at Southgate,” Masondo said.

Zikode was shot at in his driveway on Friday night after being followed from his workplace in Auckland Park by the suspects.  He was unharmed in the attack.

SABC News reported that one of the suspects had been wounded when Zikode had returned fire.

The SABC expressed shock on learning about the assassination attempt.  “The SABC is grateful that Mr Zikode was unharmed,” said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

EWN said it was believed that the SABC executive was working on a forensic investigation, however, the broadcaster said the motive for the shooting was unclear.

