Sex workers thank President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Asijiki Coalition for the Decriminalisation of Sex Work, its members and allies gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for committing to decriminalising sex work and safeguarding their human rights.

A declaration to this effect was signed at the National Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit held in November 2018, jointly hosted by government and civil society organisations seeking to find solutions to gender-based violence in the country.

A sunflower and red umbrella with ‘Sex work is work” and “sex work promise” written on it was delivered to the president. National Coordinator and founding member of the Asijiki Coalition, Kholi Buthelezi, said that the sunflower from the sex workers was a gesture to the president.

“We want to thank him for being brave and want to remind him that he can consult us as sex workers when drafting the laws because we are in the industry and know better than anyone else,” said Buthelezi.