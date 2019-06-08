South Africa

Senior SABC executive survives ‘assassination’ attempt

By SowetanLIVE - 08 June 2019 - 11:09
The SABC has revealed that an attempt was made on the life of its chief audit executive, Thami Zikode, as he was leaving work on Friday.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala

An attempt was made on the life of a senior SABC executive as he was leaving work on Friday, the broadcaster said.

“ The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with shock, the news of the attempted assassination of its chief audit executive, Mr Thami Zikode.

“The attack occurred following Mr Zikode leaving work. He was followed by assailants who fired shots at him,” the SABC said in statement.

No further details were immediately available but the broadcaster said the matter was being investigated by police.

“The SABC is grateful that Mr Zikode was unharmed,” said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

