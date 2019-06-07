One dead, eight arrested after police foil 'cash-in-transit heist'

One suspect has died and eight others were arrested following a shootout with police on suspicion that they were about to rob a cash-in-transit van in Evaton Mall, in the Vaal.

The men, who were travelling in various vehicles including BMW X1, Volkswagen kombi, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Fiat bakkie, Tata India and Audi S5, were arrested after a high speed chase by police.

The police recovered two R5 rifles and three magazines

"Following an intelligence driven operation, a multi-disciplinary team comprising of various law enforcement agencies including members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, spotted five vehicles with false registration number plates after holding observation in various areas," said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.