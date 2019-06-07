One dead, eight arrested after police foil 'cash-in-transit heist'
One suspect has died and eight others were arrested following a shootout with police on suspicion that they were about to rob a cash-in-transit van in Evaton Mall, in the Vaal.
The men, who were travelling in various vehicles including BMW X1, Volkswagen kombi, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Fiat bakkie, Tata India and Audi S5, were arrested after a high speed chase by police.
The police recovered two R5 rifles and three magazines
"Following an intelligence driven operation, a multi-disciplinary team comprising of various law enforcement agencies including members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, spotted five vehicles with false registration number plates after holding observation in various areas," said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.
"A chase ensued between the suspects and the multi-disciplinary team which led to a shootout. As a result, eight suspects were arrested, one male suspect died after one of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into a house in Sebokeng. Two suspects were taken to hospital under police guard."
The arrests were hailed by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole, saying the police should continue to stamp the authority of the state and protect members of the public and their property.
"I am pleased that members continue to thwart these heinous crimes and to bring perpetrators to book. We are indeed making great strides in stabilising the CIT related crimes", said Sitole.
Muridili added that the police were still searching for five other suspects.
"Members of the community are encouraged to report any information that can lead police to the whereabouts of the suspects to the police's Crime Stop number 08600 10111, information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," she said.