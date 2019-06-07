KZN MEC plans on beefing-up clinic after residents go on protest

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu plans on getting nurses from other areas to staff the Richmond clinic in the KZN midlands after residents threatened to boycott the facility over poor service delivery.

Simelane-Zulu met Richmond residents on Friday after the ANC Youth League in the area had planned to march to the clinic to voice the issues they have with the health facility.

Among other things, residents complained about the long waiting times, delays in ambulance services and the poor attitude of the clinic staff.

"One of the issues raised was that the community doesn't have enough staff, particularly in the evening because it's a 24-hour clinic. But because of the high staff turnover, the clinic finds itself with just one sister or nurse.