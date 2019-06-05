Zanele Faro finds gift in her blindness

Turning blind has not stopped Zanele Faro from seeing life in a positive light and striving to help people living with diabetes like her.

The 48-year-old from Esther Park near Kempton Park, on the East Rand, lost her eyesight in 2017.

Faro said she woke up in hospital two years ago and was forced to accept that she was permanently blind.

She discovered that she had diabetes in 2016, but it was too late.

"I was declared permanently blind in the beginning of 2017 after I had been admitted due to having a blurry vision," said Faro.

"I cried and kept blinking with the hope that my vision would be restored.

"I wondered how I would ever live again. I wondered about not being able to see my loved ones," she said.