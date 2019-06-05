WSU, dubbed 'university of death', mulls how to combat crime

Two students were killed when a freshers' party turned violent at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus at the weekend, despite officials adopting various measures to ensure safety on its premises.

Liyabona Marente, 18, was a first-year student doing a bachelor of environment sciences degree, while Songezo Manana was studying business management in technology.

DispatchLIVE reports that the two were stabbed after an SRC-hosted campus bash, attended by about 5,000 people, on Saturday night. Their bodies were found on Sunday morning.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said to the families: “We are crying with them. Their loss is our loss.”

Tukwayo said university management, the SRC and other stakeholders would meet to discuss how to keep the university’s students and staff safe.

“In as much as the university is a microcosm of our society, and Mthatha being a crime hotspot, we cannot allow societal crime trends to manifest in our university.”

Students took to social media and called on the university to stop hosting parties, with some calling WSU “the university of alcohol and death”.