Shell flayed over Nkosikho Mbele donation

Shell SA is facing a social media backlash over its R500,000 pledge to Nkosikho Mbele to donate to a charity of his choice.

The company made the pledge yesterday after Mbele became an overnight hero for giving a stranded female motorist R100 to fill up her tank.

Mbele's act of kindness has earned him a crowd funding initiative that has since raised almost R500,000 in donations.

Yesterday, however, Shell chairperson Hloniphizwe Mtolo thanked Mbele and pledged to donate R500,000 to a charity of his choice and nominated him for an internal excellence award.

"I've seen the good news and wanted to call and congratulate you for the good work you have done," he told Mbele.

"We have decided to respond to what the public has done and donate half-a-million rand to a charity that you will choose," he said.

"If it comes from your heart, you will be rewarded and I am just so thankful."

This gesture did not go down well with some twitter users.

User Lunga Kupisho tweeted: "unfortunate really??@shell you have missed an incredible opportunity here - completely missed & messed it up".