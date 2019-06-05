No joy for youth league members

Throngs of ANC Youth League members who marched to Luthuli House yesterday, demanding that the league's leadership is disbanded, were left disappointed.

This after the mother body told the Young Lions that the disbanding of the league would not materialise overnight as proper processes need to unfold.

Hundreds of ANCYL members from Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal converged outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, demanding that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule respond to their memorandum directly.

The memorandum submitted to the ANC during its national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week called for the league's leadership to be dissolved.

But ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told the crowd that the mother body had not had a meeting of the NEC to consider the issues the youth league members have raised.

"We have conveyed your presence here at Luthuli House to the secretary-general and we have received your memorandum, which has triggered a meeting which is taking place tomorrow [today]," he said.

"The ANC doesn't take decisions outside of its collective... it doesn't happen. We are a constitutional structure and we are guided by the wisdom of the collective we lead with."