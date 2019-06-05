Herbert Mabuza died before our big day, says widow

The late veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza had been looking forward to wearing

his siSwati attire for his traditional wedding celebration.

His widow Mabuyane Kekana told Sowetan yesterday from their home in Maizelands, Randfontein on the West Rand, that Mabuza was excited about their big day, which had been planned for May before he took ill.

Mabuza, 61, a veteran lensman who worked at the Sunday Times and for Sowetan and Sunday World as managing editor until he retired in 2015 to focus on his farm, died on Monday after a long illness.

Kekana told Sowetan that they had already done their civil wedding in a private ceremony between their families.

"Our traditional wedding celebration was due in May. However, he was in and out of hospital from January this year," Kekana said.

Mabuza had paid lobola for her in December, she said.

According to Kekana, Mabuza died peacefully.