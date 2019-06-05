Herbert Mabuza died before our big day, says widow
The late veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza had been looking forward to wearing
his siSwati attire for his traditional wedding celebration.
His widow Mabuyane Kekana told Sowetan yesterday from their home in Maizelands, Randfontein on the West Rand, that Mabuza was excited about their big day, which had been planned for May before he took ill.
Mabuza, 61, a veteran lensman who worked at the Sunday Times and for Sowetan and Sunday World as managing editor until he retired in 2015 to focus on his farm, died on Monday after a long illness.
Kekana told Sowetan that they had already done their civil wedding in a private ceremony between their families.
"Our traditional wedding celebration was due in May. However, he was in and out of hospital from January this year," Kekana said.
Mabuza had paid lobola for her in December, she said.
According to Kekana, Mabuza died peacefully.
The two started courting in 2011, Kekana told Sowetan.
"I had known him for a while before we started dating, but we started talking after I assisted him in looking for a car since I am a motoring journalist," said Kekana.
She said they grew closer until they moved in together
in 2013.
"When we met, his dream of becoming a farmer got revived, he retired and focused on it. He sold me the dream and taught me everything in maize and cattle farming," she said.
Kekana said Mabuza loved reading and doing research.
She said Mabuza was not only a veteran photographer and a leader in the media industry but also a political activist.
"He was the 1976 generation and got thrown into solitary confinement when he was
only 16 years old," she said.
Kekana said memories they shared in their farm include sunset drives and taking endless pictures of different bird species.
"He loved travelling with me and taking photos of me on the rocks around the farm,"
said Kekana.
She said Mabuza's death wish was to be cremated.
"He told me that he did not want a grave, he just wanted his spirit to move around freely so it can look after the people he adored," she said.
Mabuza is survived by his fiancée and three children.
His daughter Mbali Mzileni said her father was full of love and had a great sense of humour.
"Although I have memories of his last days in hospital, I love the fact that he made jokes and had us in stitches even when he was sick," said Mzileni.
His funeral details are yet to be finalised by the family.