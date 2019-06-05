Emmanuel Tshabalala, dad who killed son, freed

The trauma and guilt a father suffered after he accidentally shot and killed his son led him to walk away with a suspended sentence.

Emmanuel Tshabalala, 51, of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, pleaded guilty to murdering his son Luyanda and was handed a 10-year suspended sentence in the Lenasia magistrate's court yesterday.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe said the court's decision was based on the outcome of a social worker's report.

The report, which was read out in court by prosecutor Nerissa Muller, said direct imprisonment of Tshabalala would be futile as he was already living with the trauma and guilt of killing Luyanda.

The report was compiled by interviewing Tshabalala's employer (the SA Police Service) and Luyanda's mother, Siphiwe Khalishwayo.