Caster Semenya: IAAF to fight Swiss court testosterone ruling

The IAAF said Tuesday it will fight a Swiss court decision to suspend its rules obliging athletes, including double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, to lower their testosterone levels in order to compete in certain events.

Switzerland's highest court on Monday temporarily suspended the IAAF rules following an appeal by Semenya, the South African who won the women's 800 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

The athlete was contesting a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which previously found that the rules were "discriminatory" but "necessary" to ensure fairness in women's athletics.

"The IAAF will continue to fight for equal rights and opportunities for all women and girls in our sport today and in the future," the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement, adding that it was committed to the "full participation of women" in athletics.