Cecilia Steyn named as 'mastermind' behind brutal Krugersdorp murders

Cecilia Steyn was the "mastermind" behind the Krugersdorp murders, the South Gauteng High Court has found.

Steyn, 37 - along with Marcel Steyn, 21, and Zak Valentine, 33 - pleaded not guilty to 32 counts, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation.

Marcel's brother Le Roux Steyn entered into a plea bargain with the state in 2018.

Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, 51, has already been sentenced to 11 life terms for the killing spree.

They were all part of Electus Per Deus, a group that viewed themselves as chosen by God. The group killed 11 people between 2012 and 2016.

"Each of the accused directly or indirectly took part ... with Cecilia being the mastermind and Marinda being second-in-command," said judge Ellem Francis as he delivered judgment on Monday.