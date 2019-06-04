Armed robbers raid house on farm near Paarl
Four armed robbers broke into a house on a farm near Paarl early on Tuesday‚ threatened the occupants and stole a firearm.
“The circumstances surrounding a house robbery which was perpetrated this morning at around 6:30am on a farm in Klapmuts are under police investigation‚” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.
“Four armed suspects gained access to the house‚ threatened the occupants and fled with a licensed firearm. They are yet to be arrested.”
#FarmAttack 4/6/2019: Klapmuts, Western Cape. Whilst husband went out to local shop, 4-5 attackers smashed a window, entered the farmhouse and assaulted the wife with a blunt object. Children were unharmed. Emergency services on scene. SAPS operation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/WsRXLIsb8O— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) June 4, 2019
A woman was allegedly assaulted during the robbery at Glen Gaul Farm.
The incident follows another armed robbery on a farm in the Boland area. Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit was shot dead by masked intruders at Louisenhof Wine Farm on Sunday evening.
This is a developing story.
Source: TMG Digital.