Armed robbers raid house on farm near Paarl

By Dan Meyer - 04 June 2019 - 11:22
Four armed robbers broke into a house on a farm near Paarl early on Tuesday‚ threatened the occupants and stole a firearm.

“The circumstances surrounding a house robbery which was perpetrated this morning at around 6:30am on a farm in Klapmuts are under police investigation‚” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

“Four armed suspects gained access to the house‚ threatened the occupants and fled with a licensed firearm. They are yet to be arrested.”

A woman was allegedly assaulted during the robbery at Glen Gaul Farm.

The incident follows another armed robbery on a farm in the Boland area. Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit was shot dead by masked intruders at Louisenhof Wine Farm on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story.

4 days ago



