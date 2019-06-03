Why SAA chief Vuyani Jarana jumped off the SOE

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana is bailing out from the national airliner amid frustrations which allegedly made it impossible for him to turn around the loss-making state entity.

In his resignation letter, dated May 29, Jarana wrote to board chair JB Magwaza saying a clause he had requested when he was appointed in November 2017 for SAA to remain under National Treasury until its turnaround was not adhered to.

"I requested that the following clauses be incorporated into my contract of employment: that SAA remains with National Treasury . regardless who the ministers of DPE [public enterprises] and NT [National Treasury] were.

"This was to ensure that there's consistency and I don't have to go through two state departments to obtain approval. I have since gone through four ministers since joining SAA."

Jarana is the second state-owned entity boss to quit in as many weeks. Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe also resigned over a week ago.

Public enterprises ministry spokesperson Adrian Lackay declined to comment on Jarana's request that SAA should fall under Treasury and not public enterprises, referring Sowetan to the board, which he said was meeting yesterday. "I would not want to comment. He [Jarana] accounts to the board, the board is meeting and will release a statement on this matter," Lackay said.