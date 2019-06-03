Veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza has died

Condolences continue to pour in for veteran newspaper photographer Herbert Mabuza who died in hospital on Sunday after a long illness. He was 61.

Mabuza had been in and out of hospital since January.

Mabuza was described as humble, passionate about photography and as someone whose door was always open.

"He was one of a kind, very selfless, you could literally call him anytime of the day," said fellow photographer Elmond Jiyane, who was mentored by Mabuza.

Details of Mabuza's death were not immediately provided. He had previously been hospitalised with heart problems.

His cousin Spokes Mshiyane said: “His condition got worse early this year and he met his death yesterday at Randfontein Medi Clinic."

Former Sowetan editor Mpumelelo Mkhabela said Mabuza was a dedicated and versatile person, adding that Mabuza was living openly about his heart condition.

“For the time I worked with him he would tell us when he was not feeling well and would take time off work, but he had found a way to permanently deal with it,” said Mkhabela.

He added that Mabuza was a true leader and a great coach to photographers and journalists throughout his career. He is survived by his fiancé and his five children.

During his long career, the lensman filmed momentous events in South African history.