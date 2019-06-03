'I raised her well,' says father of Krugersdorp murder 'mastermind'

The father of the alleged mastermind behind a murderous spree in Krugersdorp that left 11 people dead says he raised her well and believes she is innocent.

Cecilia Steyn and her two co-accused will learn their fate when judgment is handed down in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

Piet Brandt, her father, told the Sunday Times that he wished he could take the stand and tell the judge that his daughter, dubbed "the bride of Satan", is innocent.

“I would like to go and ask, from the bottom of my heart, if I may go in the witness box … I raised her well,” he said.

Steyn, Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation. Her brother, Le Roux Steyn, entered into a plea bargain with the state in 2018.

They were all part of Electus Per Deus, a group that viewed itself as "chosen by God" and which allegedly killed 11 people between 2012 and 2016.

The first people allegedly murdered by the group were Natacha Burger, 33, and Joy Boonzaier, 63.