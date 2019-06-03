Hospital porter who volunteered for 22 years gets surprise gift

After volunteering as a porter at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for 22 years without a salary, 65-year-old S'phiwe Msimango never imagined that he would one day own a brand new car.

Msimango was shaken when mining mogul Daphne Mashile-Nkosi presented him with the key to a white Nissan bakkie on Saturday, to thank him for selflessly serving the community over the years.

Popularly known as "Malome" by the community, Msimango has been helping to feed and move patients around the hospital when there is a shortage of porters.

He also organises shows for patients and free theatre tickets for them.

On Saturday, during the launch of a haematology clinic, hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia called Msimango up to the stage.

Mashile-Nkosi made a short speech about acknowledging community heroes and heroines who serve people without expecting anything in return before announcing the gift.

Cheers and ululation erupted inside the tent as Msimango walked down the stage to view his new car for the first time.

Speaking to Sowetan after being presented with the key, Msimango said: "This has taken me by surprise. I don't know what to say.