Phumelela to challenge 'unfair and biased' Public Protector report in court

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure is to challenge the Public Protector's report on her probe into the corporatisation of the horseracing industry in Gauteng, saying her findings have caused it to suffer reputational harm.

In a statement released on Friday, Phumelela said it was disputing the findings by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which it claimed were unfair and biased, and would seek to have the report reviewed and set aside in the high court.

“These observations and findings have caused Phumelela to suffer reputational harm. It is pertinent to note that the Public Protector refused, prior to issuing her final report, to give Phumelela access to the evidence upon which her findings were based or to afford Phumelela the opportunity to question witnesses who gave evidence. Phumelela has been advised that this constitutes a breach of the provisions of the Public Protector Act,” Phumelela spokesperson Colleen Goodman said.

She said Phumelela’s legal advisers had recommended that the company apply to the high court to have the Public Protector’s report reviewed and set aside as “she acted in a manner which is unconstitutional, contrary to the principle of legality and outside of her powers”.

“She acted in a procedurally unfair, biased and capricious manner,” said Goodman.