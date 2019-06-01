New KZN economic development MEC meets with Tongaat Hulett in bid to avert retrenchments

New KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has met with representatives of Tongaat Hulett in bid to halt the looming retrenchment of about 5,000 workers from the beleaguered sugar producing giant.

Tongaat Hulett announced last week that retrenchment letters had been issued to their employees as part of a restructuring process that will affect about 5,000 employees.

The company said permanent and temporary employees across its operations in six Southern African Development Community countries would be affected.

The company’s problems have been blamed on its rapid entry into the land conversion and development sector. The sugar company has also faced significant challenges and with its new operating strategy hopes to address its debt burden, streamline its operations and fundamentally change its business model.