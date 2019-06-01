South Africa

Durban transport mogul's kidnapped daughter located in an apartment

By Bongani Mthethwa - 01 June 2019 - 11:12
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of the owners of Crossmoor Transport in Durban, has been located in an apartment in UShaka Marine after she was kidnapped on Thursday evening.
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of the owners of Crossmoor Transport in Durban, has been located in an apartment in UShaka Marine after she was kidnapped on Thursday evening.
Image: Reaction Unit

Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of the owners of Crossmoor Transport in Durban who was kidnapped on Thursday, has has been located in an apartment building in Durban near Ushaka Marine.

Her kidnappers have contacted the family to negotiate a ransom and the Hawks are currently supervising the negotiations. Moonsamy’s family are relieved that she is okay but have asked the community to continue to pray for her safe return. 

Hawks provincial spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that they were assisting with the investigation but could not confirm at what stage the investigations were.

Moonsamy, a mother of two, worked at the family business in the finance department. Police said she was forced off Stapleton Road near the M13 in Pinetown by armed men while driving to her Westville home. The armed men allegedly bundled her into their own vehicle and sped off, leaving her bullet-riddled Range Rover behind.

According to the Reaction Unit SA, her vehicle’s driver’s side glass had two bullet holes and the passenger window was smashed in. A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon. Moonsamy’s handbag and phone were left at the scene.

Durban transport mogul's daughter 'kidnapped' after being 'forced off the road'

Police are on the hunt for suspects who "kidnapped" a 40-year-old Durban businesswoman on Thursday evening.
News
1 day ago

Zephany’s father fumes after sentencing stalls

Zephany Nurse’s biological father‚ Morne Nurse‚ is frustrated at having to wait another two months before the woman who kidnapped his daughter 19 ...
News
3 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X